Framers Kept With President Power To Disapply Article 370: Harish Salve Argues In SC

The ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court regarding pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed Senior Advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve present his submission on Thursday.

Salve, representing one of the applicants in favour of the abrogation of Article 370, stated that he was supplementing some submissions made by the Attorney General. He addressed the Court, saying, "One is the construction of proviso to 370(3), the width of power under 370, the nature of the power of the president under various sub-articles under 370, the absence of a challenge on administrative law principle of abuse of power."

Significantly, he argued that Article 370 grants authority to the President to revoke it, contingent upon obtaining the "recommendation" of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. The clause in Article 370(3) highlights that the endorsement of the State's Constituent Assembly is a prerequisite prior to the President's issuance of a notification for the repeal of Article 370, he noted.

"The first point relates to the construction of proviso. Normally these are the three aspects that are looked at- textual, contextual, and historical. The author of the provision and list of date sets out in detail - on whether there should be special treatment of Kashmir," he told the 5-judge constitutional bench of the top court comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

"In a textual bit, what is of significance is that if the idea was that the President could only give effect to the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly - then that would have been made the precondition for the exercise of power... Perhaps the article would have said - 'If the recommendation would have been received from the Assembly, then the President may'. That's not the frame in which this was drawn out," he stated.

Salve also pointed out the careful crafting of Article 370, highlighting the differentiation between "concurrence" and "recommendation." He argued that the intention was for the President to receive the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly, signifying a nuanced balance in the power dynamic.

When it comes to Instruments of Accession, the last word is with the Union: Salve

He emphasised, "This article was very carefully crafted. Within the committee and assembly, there were differences... But if this led to a situation which ultimately prevented integration, the purpose was not to divide the constitution. It was a phased integration... There was a safety valve in Article 370(3). If the political compromise in 370(1) fails to achieve the purpose, it might become necessary to pull the plug. 370(3) is that plug. Framers kept with the president the power to do away with this Article."

Salve also underscored that the history and sensitivities of the border state of Jammu and Kashmir played a role in shaping the provisions. He emphasized that the interpretation of such provisions, considering their political nature, should be broad to align with the intentions of the framers.

In his argument, Salve opined, "Disapplying 370 was carved out and put in (3). That can't be a provision limited in time to the existence of a constituent assembly. That is what explains why recommendation rather than concurrence... When it comes to Instruments of Accession (IoA) and terms of accession, the last word is with the Union. Because the IoA requires consultation, not concurrence."

Furthermore, Salve expounded, "There is a compromise. The accession is complete but I have a political compromise in which 370(1) is to operate but 370(3) is to put the compromise to an end."