Senior Advocate Luthra Explains Complexities In 'extraditing' Former Cop Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra government on Thursday revealed that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh may have fled the country. Speaking to Republic TV, eminent lawyers spoke about the former Mumbai Police top cop and the cases he has been implicated in. Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra said that the case against Param Bir Singh was extortion. Senior Advocate Luthra added that unless there are any other offences, he may not be subject to extradition.

"It's only punishable with three years. In cases like these, one should issue summons and if they don't answer the summons, then you should issue bailable warrants. There are two judgements - Lal Kamrendra Singh and Inder Mohan Goswami," said Geeta Luthra

She added that the authorities should issue non-bailable warrants if the person does not respond to the bailable warrants. She further suggested that one should not necessarily go with a presumption since the SC, during the Arnesh Kumar case, had given the accused a right under Section 41 (A) of the CrPc.

"The likelihood of someone being apprehensive of the law, the offence would not attract immediate arrest without 41 (A) may not be the conclusion. Maybe the person has gone for a bit of peace," she said "However, even after the summons, bailable and non-bailable warrant, 41 (A) notice the person does not appear, then you can initiate proceedings under 82 and 83 if it falls in that," she added

Former ASG Vikas Singh on Param Bir Singh

Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, speaking to Republic TV, stated that Param Bir Singh left the same way as fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya left India. He added that there is a system of having a lookout notice. He added that all airports are alerted once a lookout notice is issued. Vikas Singh added that someone in the state government may have 'messed up'.

"The moment you board an international flight or get into the immigration, they have the information available. Probably, someone in the state government may also have messed up in not issuing the lookout notice. Once you go for immigration stamping, the system itself puts out an alert and the person is not allowed to leave," said Vikas Singh "Probably there has been a slip-up in the state government or if there is a lookout notice or if the Centre has allowed him to leave, then it would be even more disturbing," he added

Vikas Singh on extradition

When asked about a possible case of extradition, the Senior Advocate remarked that India should have an extradition treaty with the country where the accused may have fled. As for an alternative, the former ASG said that the government can consider deportation.

"If a person is accused in this country and if he has not been given asylum, then the person can be simply deported and our authorities can go and pick him up from there," he added.

However, he acknowledged that the process has many legal complexities that are involved. He said that the government should be able to convince the concerned jurisdiction. Vikas Singh stated that the extradition process is very difficult and time-consuming. In his concluding remarks, Mr Singh asserted that there is a lack of police reforms, which the states are not willing to fix.

"The moment you have the police completely under the control of the political dispensation, these officers behave in this particular manner. But, if you have the police completely independent, these things will automatically get sorted. Its a serious issue for the rank of a police commissioner to be absconding like this. Its against the veryt rule of law, this country stands for. He should immediately be brought before a court of law and made to face justice," he said

Param Bir Singh may have fled India: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled the country and the officials are in touch with the central government to track him down. The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir Singh, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Patil.

The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources. In addition, the state Home Minister said action will be taken against the former Mumbai top cop for absconding from duty amid judicial proceedings.