Senior Advocate Shyam Divan Shares The Qualities He Learnt From Ram Jethmalani

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan hailed the advocacy of Ram Jethmalani who is revered for his vast legal career spanning seven decades. At the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Friday, Divan revisited the old days when he used to attend Jethmalani's hearings, which he said were stirring and would transform the court into a theatre.

"It was a mesmerising experience for a schoolboy and an early lesson of the indispensable role of lawyers and judges in preserving liberty," Divan said at the event.

In 1975, when I was in Class 8, my father suggested me to visit the Bombay HC to hear Ram Jethmalani in a critical case for preserving our liberties. It was during the Emergency: Senior Advocate Shyam Divan pays tribute to the legal icon of India



He also shared a story about Ram Jethmalani from decades ago, which he said eventually inspired him to adopt the former's qualities.

"My early recollection was in the year 1977 and by then Ram had left India (in 1976) during the emergency and had returned to contest the Lok Sabha elections. And I remember attending a meeting in Marine Lines where there was a hall where the opposition candidates were all on the stage. But not Ram. Where was Ram Jethmalani?" Divan said.

"Midway through the meeting, there was a slight commotion. And in strode Ram to great cheers and applause. I remember him walking onto the stage, apologising for being late and heading straight to the microphone. And then he declared - the Hunn is on the run," he further narrated.

"The audience was stunned. What was he talking about? And then he went on to say that the PM's intelligence agencies had projected a very bleak prospect for her and that she was set to flee the country," Divan added. He further said that he learnt many qualities from Jethmalani through these encounters which were "courage, an unflinching focus on freedom, an actor's way with words and fearlessness for client."

On the theme of the lecture - 'Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?' Divan said that it is about protecting the essential identity of the constitution. He further said the doctrine has "been of tremendous utility in India in preserving crucial aspects of the constitution. According to Divan, these aspects are "the scope of judicial review, and the power of the court or reserving to the judiciary the power to strike down legislation which otherwise falls foul of constitutional provisions."