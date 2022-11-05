Senior Assam Leader Writes To Meghalaya Governor Over 'attack On Non-tribals' In Shillong

After a protest rally by a tribal organization turned violent leaving several non-tribal persons severely injured and vehicles damaged in Meghalaya’s Shillong, Assam’s Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress urged Meghalaya Governor Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra to enquire into the alleged attacks on non-tribals in the neighbouring state.

In a letter written to BD Mishra, Debabrata Saikia asserted that a detailed response must be sought from the state government on why such incidents are repeatedly happening which violates the fundamental rights of the non-tribal citizens of Meghalaya.

Debabrata Saikia in his letter said, “I demand that an explanation regarding the recent incidents must be called from the government led by Conrad Sangma and an enquiry committee must be formed to ensure proper investigation of the same.”

In the letter, the leader of the Opposition highlighted that earlier this week massive chaos erupted during a protest march in Shillong. “The protestors, during the march, attacked passers-by while the police remained mute spectators of the entire incident,” Saikia said.

Saikia remarked that no action was taken against the attackers despite the presence of police officials along the route of the rally. Giving details of the attack, Saikia said that the protesters mainly targeted the non-tribal citizens of the state, and many horrific incidents such as vandalism, ill-treatment of women, and others were reported from the same incident.

In his letter to the Meghalaya Governor, Saikia said, “A directive committee must be formed which should be led by a judge of Meghalaya High Court or equivalent rank to address the issues faced by the non-tribal population of the state.” The leader of the Opposition further appealed BD Mishra to ensure adequate security for non-tribals living in the state.

Protesters attack non-tribals in Meghalaya

On Friday, October 28, the Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) organized an ‘anti-unemployment rally’ in Meghalaya's Shillong. The rally later turned violent with some people seen assaulting passers-by and also two journalists who were recording the incidents. The miscreants were seen chasing people and assaulting them with flags made of bamboo poles.

The FKJGP leaders said miscreants in the rally must have taken advantage. The rally started at Malki around 11.20 am and culminated at Fire Brigade ground, Laitumkhrah at 1.30 pm. Leaders from various pressure groups, HNYF, RBYF, FKJGP, JSU and KSU were present.