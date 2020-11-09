Senior BJP Leader Writes To PM Modi, Urges Him To Confer LK Advani With Bharat Ratna

As LK Advani turned 93 on Sunday, Senior BJP leader D H Shankaramurthy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to confer the veteran BJP leader with Bharat Ratna. Hailing Lal Krishna Advani, Shankaramurthy stated that he has been dedicated to public life for 'over seven decades'. He also went on to call the BJP co-founder 'a man with abundant knowledge' while adding that LK Advani is 'a leader with utmost credibility'.

"As you are aware, Lal Krishna Advani has been in public life for over seven decades. His service, sacrifice, and contribution to the cause of motherland through the RSS, Bharatiya Janata Sangh, and the BJP is something phenomenal. Impeccably clean and honest in his personal and public life, a leader with utmost credibility and a man with abundant knowledge and experience on national and international affairs, Advani is one such person of whom every one of us feels proud," stated BJP leader Shankaramurthy in his letter.

"It is the ardent desire of thousands of party workers in particular and people in general that Advani should be conferred with Bharat Ratna which he richly, rightly and eminently deserves in all respects... I, on the behalf of thousands of party workers in Karnataka, request you to kindly confer Bharat Ratna on Advani," he added.

PM Modi wishes LK Advani

On the occasion of LK Advani's birthday, PM Modi visited his residence along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to wish the BJP co-founder. PM Modi also put out a tweet in Hindi wishing the veteran party leader while calling him a 'living inspiration' to the BJP workers as well as the citizens of the country. He further added that the former Home Minister and deputy Prime Minister under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a 'significant role' in the progress and development of India as well as BJP.

More on LK Advani

Born on November 8, 1927, Lal Krishna Advani began his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, q right-wing Hindu nationalist organization. Advani also served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Being one of the co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he also served as Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. In 2015 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)