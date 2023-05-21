Senior central govt official visits Odisha's Ganjam district; took stock of the drinking water

A senior official of the Centre visited Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday and took stock of the drinking water being provided to the people.

Vini Mahajan, the secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, visited Sasan Ambagam in Hinjili block and interacted with the people.

She also enquired about the garbage disposal system, and visited the solid waste management plant.

Mahajan also inspected the underground water reservoir in the village.

Sasan Ambagam, which is in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's assembly constituency Hinjili, won the prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar from the Centre.

Mahajan was accompanied by senior officers of the state government.

During her two-day field visit to Ganjam district, Mahajan visited Mallad Panibandh in Ganjam block and A Thotapalli village in Chhatrapur block on Friday.