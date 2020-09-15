Senior Citizens Don’t Require E-pass To Board Metro: Kolkata Metro Official

Senior citizens who have pre-existing smart cards can travel using their smart cards as well, the Kolkata metro informed on Tuesday. The oldest Metro route in India restarted its commercial operations on Monday in Kolkata, after being shut for nearly six months due to the nationwide lockdown.

Keeping in mind the comfort of the senior citizens, a metro official said that senior citizens will be allowed to board the Metro by showing their i-cards viz, Pan card, Adhar card, driving license, passport, or voter id at the entry gates. Metro also informed that those who do not have smart cards can buy new ones from metro counters.

"Taking into account the fact that senior citizens who are frequent Metro users are finding it difficult to generate an e-pass, we have decided to make things easy for them. Henceforth, senior citizens will be allowed to board the Metro by showing their i-cards viz, Pan card, Adhar card, driving license, passport, or voter id at the entry gates from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm." said a senior Kolkata Metro official.

Senior citizens don’t require e-pass to board the Metro. Government ID proof enough to enter the station between 11:30 hours to 16:30 hours: Metro Railway, Kolkata#WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Kolkata metro service resumes

The old route that connects north and south of Kolkata, name the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line would run 110 trips daily except on Sundays. Sundays would be reserved for the sanitisation of rakes and stations. Services that have resumed from September 14, would only be prevailed between 8 am and 7 pm. The number of trains that will run between the old route, Noapara and Kavi Subhash is 55 in each direction starting from 8 am.

However, a new reservation system has been set up by the authorities to control social distancing in the trains, which on a regular day can be a nightmare. Metro passengers have to book e-passes through an app before they take a ride. The move has been done to restrict or control the number of passengers boarding a train. The QR codes of the e-passes are being scanned at the stations.

Coronavirus in West Bengal

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 4,003 on Monday with 58 patients succumbing to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin. The tally mounted to 2,05,919 after 3,211 more people tested positive for the infection.

The bulletin also said that 3,084 patients have recovered from COVID-19 since Sunday, and the discharge rate is now 86.55 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 23,693.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 16 deaths, while 10 were reported from North 24 Parganas district, six from Howrah, five deaths each from Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

