Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tests Positive For Coronavirus; In Home Quarantine

On Friday, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that he has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. Taking to Twitter, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha asked all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 16, 2020

It may be noted that Azad is among the star campaigners of the party for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The news of Azad testing positive for COVID comes a day after Samajwadi Party founder-cum-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Earlier, several members of the Union Cabinet such as Prahlad Patel, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat, and Suresh Angadi were diagnosed with COVID-19. Furthermore, in mandatory tests carried out before the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament, it was revealed that at least 25 MPs- 17 from Lok Sabha and 8 from Rajya Sabha have contracted the virus.

Apart from this, Chief Ministers from Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu recovered from the novel coronavirus

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 64 lakh, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The recovery rate now stands at 87.56 percent.

The COVID death toll climbed to 1,12,161 with the virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

