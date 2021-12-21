Senior IAS officer Anupam Rajan new chief electoral officer of MP

Bhopal, Dec 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Anupam Rajan as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state in place of Veera Rana.

Rana (an IAS officer of the 1988 batch) has been posted as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in place of Rashmi Arun Shami (1994 batch), official sources said.

Shami, who is a principal secretary of the school education department, was holding the office of MPBSE chairman as an additional charge.

The state government in a separate order on Monday night posted senior IAS officer Kalpana Shrivastava (1992 batch) as the principal secretary (PS) of the fisheries and fishermen welfare department.

On Saturday, Shrivastava was transferred in a sudden and surprising manner as PS of horticulture department and posted at the State Secretariat without any assignment, leading to speculation that she was removed from her post for probing alleged onion seed scam in the department, the sources said.

Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Shailendra Singh (1988 batch) has been given the additional charge of the higher education department in place of Rajan (1993 batch) who was posted as the chief electoral officer, the sources added. PTI MAS NSK NSK

