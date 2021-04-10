Senior IPS Officer Sanjay Pandey Gets Additional Charge As Maharashtra DGP

In the latest reshuffle of the Maharashtra Police force, the state Home Department on Friday gave senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey an additional charge as the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP). Known for his integrity, the 1986 batch IPS officer was in charge of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation in the previous reshuffle. Before that, he was the DG of Home Guards – a post now held by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

Upheaval over DGP post

The post of Maharashtra DGP fell vacant after Hemant Nagrale’s transfer as the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Previously, the post of Maharashtra DGP was given to Rajnish Seth, a 1988 batch IPS officer. However, as Seth was junior to Sanjay Pandey, he said that he would move the Bombay High Court to challenge Seth's appointment as DGP. Being the most IPS officer, Pandey had often expressed his displeasure at being “overlooked” for the post twice in a row in the past three months - first after Subodh Jaiswal stepped down mid-tenure to move to the centre on deputation, and the second time, during the recent reshuffle.

The full posting will be finalised only after the UPSC sends back its panel of three senior officers from which one will be selected by the government.

Param Bir out, Nagrale in

In the previous reshuffle by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, controversial cop Param Bir Singh was shunted to a low-rank post of state DG – Home Guards, while he was replaced by Hemant Nagrale as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Nagrale took of the Mumbai Police in the aftermath of the scandal arising from now-suspended API Sachi Vaze's arrest by the NIA. The newly-appointed CP refrained from commenting upon the ongoing probe against Vaze, however, he vowed to re-instill the pride of the Mumbai Police.