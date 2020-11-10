Senior Journalist Slams Republic AVP's Arrest After Arnab, Terms It 'political Vendetta'

Senior Journalist Gyanendra Shukla on Tuesday condemned the 'political vendetta' against Republic Media Network, slamming the Maharashtra Government for trying to trap the channels officials in 'fake cases' for personal record-setting. "Whatever is happening in Maharashtra, it is against press freedom and journalism, it is sad and worrisome. Firstly, Arnab Goswami was trapped in a false case, now, in a TRP scam, they are trying to trap Republic's officials. Nowhere had Republic's name emerged in the TRP scam, if they are still being detained then it is very shocking," he said.

"The Maharashtra Government appears to be in a great hurry to try and tighten the noose around Arnab and Republic. This is political vendetta, an entire ecosystem has been created to take out their vengeance against Arnab Goswami. This kind of a threat can soon spread across states, states can begin taking revenge like this. It needs to be condemned," he added.

Read: Republic AVP Ghanshyam Arrested By Mumbai Police As Relentless Persecution Continues

Read: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Marches To Meet Maha HM Over Arnab's Arrest, Day After Governor's Action

Republic AVP Ghanshyam Arrested

The relentless attack on Republic Media Network has continued and escalated as the network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam has been picked by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch from his residence on Tuesday in an early morning swoop down. Later, he was seen being escorted by the Mumbai Police to Qila Court with his face covered in a black cloth.

#BREAKING | SHOCKING: Republic's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh's head covered in black cloth while he was produced by Crime Branch at Qila court after his arrest; Raise your voice, lend your support with #IndiaWithArnab, #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/SzDvpMLAcj — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

Ghanshyam has been questioned several times for over 30-40 hours by the Crime Branch unit in the alleged TRP case in the past few weeks and has been fully cooperating with the probe. This comes at a time when Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has spent his 6th night in custody after being arrested in shocking circumstances and amid condemnable scenes in a case that was closed in 2019 and then 'reopened' by the Maharashtra Police.

Read: Persecution Continues, Mumbai Police Now Arrests Republic’s Assistant VP In Fake TRP Case

Read: International Shooter Shimon Sharif Slams ‘vindictive’ Maha Police On Republic Witch Hunt