Senior Journalists Back Republic TV, Call Mumbai Police Witch-hunt 'worse Than Emergency'

Raising their voice against the intimidatory tactics of Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police and its brazen and relentless attempts to target Republic TV, senior journalists of the fraternity slammed the Maharashtra Government, calling the actions of the Mumbai Police 'unprecedented' and 'atrocious.'

"It is high time that the government intervenes. I believe the government will step in, it's atrocious. A police commissioner asking for details of employees, personal numbers and addresses. I have never seen this in my life. This is not just against Republic, it is an attack on the freedom of the media, freedom of the press," said senior journalist KVS Haridas.

"This is the character of the Congress and Shiv Sena. Nobody can stand up against democracy. India has witnessed this in the past. In Emergency, there was censorship, but never such things have happened during those days. The worst is happening in the country today and it is happening in Mumbai," he added.

"This is the most ridiculous thing that the Mumbai Police is doing. My journalism is a child of Emergency. Even during Emergency, I have not seen this kind of literal attack on every journalist of a media house. There was no individual harassment, this is atrocious. Police is trying to come and sit in the media room," said R Jagannathan Editorial Director of Swarajya.

"It's not about what journalist you think is right or wrong, it is about standing up for journalism. This is a tyranny of the ultimate order, it is a fishing expedition," he added.

Mumbai police's witch-hunt against Republic

Targetting the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police filed an FIR on Friday, naming top editors of the Network, editorial staff, and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC. The FIR was filed after the network aired a news segment that voiced several police officers expressing discontent with the continued targetting Republic in the alleged TRP scam. Apart from this case, the Mumbai police have asked Republic to reveal its source of the 'Hansa report' and demanded details of every transaction, details of its journalists.

