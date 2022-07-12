On Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Senior Supreme Court lawyer Aryama Sundaram tore into the Opposition for making a hue and cry over the unveiling of the National Emblem atop the new Parliament, on Tuesday. Referring to it as a 'trivial, baseless, non-issue', Sundaram accused the Congress, the TMC, and the AIMIM of having exceeded the jurisprudence of politics.

"I was shocked to hear about an issue with the Prime Minister inaugurating and unveiling it (the emblem). What I find shocking in it is that the Prime Minister is the leader of the House. The Prime Minister is the De-Facto, the person in charge of the executive, the person in charge of the legislature. The Speaker is the master of everything that happens within the legislature. But this does not mean that the Prime Minister is not the leader of the House. He was elected by the people of India, who better than him to have done this inauguration?" the Senior Supreme Court lawyer said.

Member of Parliament and AIMIM supremo Asaddudin Owaisi had said that as the Head of the Government, PM Modi 'should not have' unveiled the adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka, and instead, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of the Parliament, Om Birla should have done it. The position 'isn't subordinate', the Parliamentarian from Hyderabad had said.

'What are we complaining about?'

'What are we complaining about?' asked Sundaram, adding that it was 'ridiculous to criticise the Emblem'. "What is the Emblem? The National Emblem is four lions- the idea of which has been taken, it has been adapted from the Sarnath Lions. What is being unveiled now are the four lions. The posture is similar, everything is similar. Now, the point being taken is, is the tooth larger or the chest broader...I mean, how far are we going to go, do we have nothing else to discuss?" the Senior Supreme Court lawyer further said.

#LionsRoar | Watch as Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Aryama Sundaram tears into Asaduddin Owaisi and @warispathan's criticism that the Prime Minister shouldn't have inaugurated the National Emblem atop the new Parliament https://t.co/CCiOhBGQyA pic.twitter.com/3HyoJRYzr5 — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2022

The whole episode about the expression of the emblem began after Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe the face of the Lion. "Whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same," the MP wrote, throwing in a fairly unnecessary jibe at the Gir lion, which should by all estimates be a national treasure.

In the presence of the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Om Birla, and Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri, PM Modi unveiled the bronze emblem. With a total weight of 9,500 kg, the emblem is 6.5 metres in height and 3.3 to 4.3 metres in diameter. It has been built in Aurangabad, Jaipur and Delhi by artists Sunil Deore and Lakshman Vyas.