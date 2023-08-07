Senior Lawyer Sustains Head Injury As Junior Lawyer Attacks Him With Chair In Nagpur Court

In a shocking incident, a junior lawyer allegedly attacked a senior lawyer named Vasant Umre with a chair on the sixth floor of Nagpur district and sessions court on Monday afternoon. The junior lawyer allegedly took the extreme step after Umre reprimanded the former for occupying his chair.

Subsequently, in a fit of rage, the junior lawyer hit Umre with a chair. Umre was rushed to a nearby hospital after he sustained serious head injury due to severe bleeding. More details are awaited.