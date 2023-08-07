Last Updated:

Senior Lawyer Sustains Head Injury As Junior Lawyer Attacks Him With Chair In Nagpur Court

A senior lawyer sustained severe head injury as a junior lawyer attacked him with chair in Nagpur court on Monday afternoon.

General News
 
| Written By
Radhika Dhawad
Advocate Umre

Senior lawyer sustains head injury as junior lawyer attacks with chair in Nagpur court


Vasant Umre

In a shocking incident, a junior lawyer allegedly attacked a senior lawyer named Vasant Umre with a chair on the sixth floor of Nagpur district and sessions court on Monday afternoon. The junior lawyer allegedly took the extreme step after Umre reprimanded the former for occupying his chair. 

Subsequently, in a fit of rage, the junior lawyer hit Umre with a chair. Umre was rushed to a nearby hospital after he sustained serious head injury due to severe bleeding. More details are awaited.

READ | Armed men rob Rs 1.20 crore cash from two employees of transport firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur
READ | Nagpur: Army officer declared as deserter escapes from cusody
READ | Nagpur: Key double murder case accused booked for duping youths in name of Remote Sensing centre jobs
READ | Nagpur: Engineer booked for cheating businessman of Rs 20 lakh
READ | Nagpur: Woman found hanging at her home, hours after brother scolds her for going out with boyfriend
First Published:
COMMENT