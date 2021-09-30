Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's escape from the country amid serious charges of corruption talks a lot about the complicity of the state or the Central government said Supreme Court Advocate Swapnil Kothari on Thursday. Reacting to the news of the Maharashtra DG's alleged escape, Kothari said it is very hard to believe that the Mumbai police force, which is compared to Scotland Yard, could not find one of their own.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled abroad and the officials are in touch with the Central government to track him down.

"If Param Bir has already fled the country, all bailable/non-bailable warrants issued against him, the FIRs or actions such as impounding his property are absolutely futile, the advocate said. "I am sure Param Bir Singh is such a rich man that he would not care if some of his property is impounded. The fact that he could abscond and the people were unable to find him itself is very shocking. It does not bode well for the country and the financial capital" he added.

Who facilitated Param Bir Singh's alleged escape?

Swapnil Kothari blamed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for failing to name Param Bir as an accused in its 10,000-pages charge sheet filed in the Vazegate conspiracy. "He should have been called for custodial interrogation. On the NIA's failure, the buck passes on to the state. All the jurisdiction of the police is complete hogwash," the advocate said.

Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sankhla also expressed shock over Param Bir's escape and held the state government responsible for the same. Sankhla alleged Maharashtra government facilitated the officer's escape. Similar views were expressed by lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari, who said a person facing criminal cases cannot flee the country that easily.

Has Param Bir Singh fled India?

Param Bir Singh, who faces charges in various corruption cases besides multiple FIRs and summons issued by the Chandiwal commission may have fled the country, said Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

"I have heard that Parambir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Parambir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter," said Patil.

The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Patil. The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources.