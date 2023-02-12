Senior Madhya Pradesh Cop Suspended For Threatening Restaurateur

A senior police official was placed under suspension in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly threatening and abusing a restaurant owner.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parag Khare was suspended under the MP Government Service Conduct Rules, 1965 after a video purportedly showed him pressuring, threatening and abusing the restaurateur, an official said.

He was allegedly abusing the restaurateur in connection with rent collection of a building close to Bhopal railway station, police sources claimed.

