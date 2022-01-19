Senior US diplomat calls Shringla; discusses broad range of issues

Washington, Jan 19 (PTI) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday called Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to discuss a broad range of issues including the Russian military build-up on Ukrainian borders, a State Department spokesperson said.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla today," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

"They discussed a broad range of issues including Russia's concerning military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and regional issues," Price said.

Sherman and Shringla agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities and reiterated the importance of a strong US-India partnership to mitigate the COVID-19 Omicron variant’s rapid advance, the spokesperson said.

Sherman travelled to India in October last year on a three-day visit. She held extensive talks with Shringla and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during which the recent developments in Afghanistan, the need to counter cross-border terrorism and ensure peace and stability in that country, including through implementation of a UN Security Council resolution figured prominently.

According to a US official, her visit to New Delhi was seen as an opportunity for the US to deepen its strategic partnership with India and engage substantively with some of the key interlocutors on pressing regional and global security challenges like the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. PTI LKJ ZH ZH

