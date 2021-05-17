Senior Virologist Shahid Jameel Resigns From Govt's COVID Panel On Genome Sequencing

Senior virologist Shahid Jameel resigned as the chairman of the scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) on Sunday. The forum was set up by the Centre last year for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of circulating strains of COVID-19 in India.

While the scientist has not opened up on the reason behind his resignation, he is known to be a tough critic of the Centre. Recently, Shahid Jameel had criticised the Centre in New York Times stating that the scientists in India were facing 'stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking.'

He had also batted for ramping up testing, isolation and hospital beds to battle the second wave and had stressed on strengthening the healthcare workers suggesting that the government rope in retired doctors. Moreover, the virologist had raised concerns over the pace of vaccination in India.

“Decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control. The human cost we are enduring will leave a permanent scar," he wrote. "All these measures have wide support among my fellow scientists in India. But they are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking," he added.

Under him, INSACOG had established a network of ten laboratories to carry out genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples from across India. Notably, the panel had in March rung an alarm on the possibility of a much more potent strain of virus being introduced in the country in the second wave. The B.1.617 variant also known as the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been attributed to be the main cause of the spike in infections in the new wave.

India added 3,11,170 new cases of COVID-19 on May 17, taking the total case tally in the country to 2,46,84,077. In the last 24 hours, the nation has recorded 3,62,437 recoveries and 4,077 deaths. Currently, there are 36,18,458 active cases of Coronavirus in India.