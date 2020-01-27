SENSATIONAL: Congress Admits Arm-twisting Shiv Sena For Written Undertaking; Sonia Knew

In a sensational revelation, former Maharashtra CM and Congress' Ashok Chavan said that party chief Sonia Gandhi had sought for a written assurance from Shiv Sena before extending their support in Maharashtra. The Congress leader divulged that the saffron party and a former BJP ally had to give it in writing that his party will not act or do anything against the Constitution. The condition was accepted by Uddhav Thackeray, thus paving a path for a contrasting alliance in Maharashtra between Sena-NCP-Congress.

Ashok Chavan said, "Sonia Gandhi told us that you need to get it in writing that the government will function as per the constitution. If it deviates from the preamble we will walk out of government. We told this to Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena accepted it."

READ| From 'Secular' MVA to 'Rahul Gandhi come to Ayodhya': How Shiv Sena checkmated Congress

Congress-Sena 'secular' alliance

From donning the 'secular' tag to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut inviting Rahul Gandhi to visit Ayodhya, the ideological difference between the contrasting allies in Maharashtra--Shiv Sena and Congress have revived on numerous occasions since the formation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva has often locked horns with the 'secular' Congress on issues like Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and Maratha pride, as it takes a diametrically opposite position.

With 'secular' scripted on the first line, the unconventional alliance led by the saffron party, had released the Common Minimum Program on November 28. The Common Minimum Program stated that the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance began with a preamble stating that the coalition is committed to upholding the "secular values" enshrined in the Constitution. Indicating an explicit shift in Shiv Sena's pro-Hindu ideology.

It read, "The alliance partners commit to upholding the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On the contentious issue of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus." Since their alliance, there have been a variety of issues the Congress and Shiv Sena have been on opposing poles such as- Divided on PoK proclamation by the new Indian Army chief General Manoj Naravane, Savarkar, and the recent one being over the bestowment of Padma Shri on singer-musician Adnan Sami.

READ| Let's pledge to thwart attacks on constitutional values: Sonia Gandhi on Republic Day eve

READ| 3 Allies - 3 Positions?: Sena backs Adnan Sami's Padma Shri, Cong-NCP say 'appeasement'