SENSATIONAL: Nitish Kumar Turns Down Prashant Kishor's Resignation From JDU

In a meeting that lasted about two hours between JDU chief Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor, sources say that Prashant Kishor offered to resign from the party - a resignation which was turned down by the Bihar CM.

Kishor recently had ideological differences with Nitish Kumar on JDU's support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament. Kishor had attacked Nitish Kumar on Twitter and reminded him that "CAB and Gandhian ideology cannot go together. If Nitish Kumar believes in Gandhian ideology, he should not support Citizenship Amendment Bill".

On his tweet, Kishor received flak from close confidante of Nitish Kumar and JDU MP RCP Sinha, who even asked Kishor to leave the party if he is not with the party's stand.

Kishor, during the meeting with Nitish Kumar, offered to resign thrice, as he was upset with Nitish Kumar on the support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill and also with RCP Sinha asking him to leave the party. Sources say that Nitish Kumar "turned down the resignation and asked Kishore to continue in the party".

Sources say that Kishor also conveyed to Nitish Kumar that Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC are dangerous, to which Nitish Kumar promised Kishor that he will not implement NRC in Bihar and clarify his stand on both the issues within the party.

Kishor, after meeting Nitish Kumar, while addressing the mediapersons, said that "I have conveyed my message to Nitish Kumar. Nitish ji will take a final decision after Jal Jeevan Hariyali yatra. Nitish ji is our leader. Nitish Kumar will soon clear his stand on NRC. He has told me to not pay heed to anyone in the party. RCP is a big leader of the party. I don't have to say anything on him; whatever he had to say he has said. Nitish ji told me 'I will see who has committed the mistake'. CM is not in favour of NRC; I'm associated with IPAC but I don't run IPAC. IPAC is looking after Aam Aadmi Party activities, not me. Citizenship Amendment Bill along with NRC is dangerous for the country. Minority leaders of the party are talking to Nitish ji."

Kishor, who hails from Bihar, nurses big political ambitions apart from the poll strategist job he does, and that is why he joined JDU at the insistence of Nitish Kumar. But the inconsistent politics of Nitish Kumar have unsettled Kishor and support to Citizenship Amendment Bill was the final nail in the coffin.

Kishor has got a shot in the arm after Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday regarding taking Kishor's assistance for Delhi Assembly elections.

Kishore is trying to build a political corridor across the country, with the regional parties opposed to the BJP. For the time being, there is a thaw in the strained relationship between Nitish Kumar and Kishor, but if Nitish Kumar implements NRC in Bihar, Kishor may part ways with the JDU.