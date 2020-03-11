SENSATIONAL: Shiv Sena Blames Congress For Jyotiraditya Scindia's Resignation

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh paved way for the possibility of the collapse of the Congress-led government in the state, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has brushed off fears that a situation like Madhya Pradesh could arise in Maharashtra, as claimed by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

"Maharashtra Government is strong enough. The virus of Madhya Pradesh will not affect Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have good communication. Operation Kamal will not succeed in Maharashtra. They had tried earlier but failed miserably in Maharashtra," Raut said.

'Had Scindia got respect...'

Scindia's exit from Congress to join BJP and along with him, the resignation of 22 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia has cast a blow to Madhya Pradesh government. Scindia in his resignation letter revealed that he was not able to serve the people by staying in the party hence it was time for him to move ahead.

Raut opined that the Congress wouldn't be in a stressed situation in Madhya Pradesh had they given Jyotiraditya Scindia his due respect in the party.

"Jyotiraditya Scindia is a popular leader, he had worked hard. If he had received due respects in the party, then Kamal Nath government would not be in danger," said Raut.

Congress-Shiv Sena's visible rift

Asserting that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government would be unable to complete its full term of five years, BJP's State unit president Chandrakant Patil in February had hinted of the possibility of midterm polls in the state. Despite the assertion of "good communication" between Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, there have been rifts visible in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition owing to the ideological differences between Congress and Shiv Sena.

On issues such as backing CAA or conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Sawarkar, or for that matter the recent issue of giving 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in education, Congress and Shiv Sena have been at the loggerheads with no signs of coming to terms with each other.

