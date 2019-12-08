Sensational: Telangana Min Defends Encounter, Says 'Govt Sent A Message To Entire India'

In the context of the Hyderabad police encounter, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that the State government had sent a message to the entire country. Moreover, he claimed that the national media had covered the Southern part of India only due to the rape and murder of Disha. The Minister also claimed that 90% of the people across the country had supported the action of the Telangana government and police. On Friday morning, December 6, all the 4 accused in the gang rape and murder of a young doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter at the crime spot.

Read | Hyd Encounter: Sometimes Justice Has To Be Meted Out Via Mobocracy, Says, Raj Thackeray

Yadav remarked, “I want to request the national media that you always look only towards the north side. Because of the Disha incident, the south side has come to the fore. In entire India, all people are appreciating. Telangana government has sent a message to entire India. The Telangana police has sent a message.” He added, “90% of people have said that the Telangana government and police dealt with it properly. They said it is 100% right. This is a lesson to India. Since our beloved CM KCR came to power in 2014, he has finished terrorism in Telangana. Before this, there were terrorists.”

Read | Athawale On Hyderabad Encounter: 'I Will Talk To Telangana CM On Initiating A Probe'

'He doesn't do things to gain sympathy in TV and media'

Moreover, the Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister defended Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision on not visiting the victim’s family. He maintained that the CM did not calibrate his actions to gain sympathy. Indirectly hinting at the possible role of Rao, he observed that something was bound to happen whenever the CM is silent.

Read | RJD Slams Hyderabad Encounter, Says 'Police Slaying Accused Without Proving Crime'

The Telangana Minister stated, “The CM does not go on the field irrespective of whether it is a good or bad incident. He doesn’t do things to gain sympathy in TV and media. Not just this issue, there are many other issues. But when he is silent, you should understand that something is bound to happen.”

Read | Cyberabad Police: Cell Phone, Power Bank & Watch Of Victim Recovered From Encounter Site