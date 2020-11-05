'Sent Armed Men With AK-47 To Arrest Arnab?': Prag News Journalists Question Maha Govt

In the wake of the arrest of Republic Media Network's editor in chief Arnab Goswami, several news organisations from different parts of the country joined Republic live from their respective newsrooms on Thursday to voice out their support to Arnab. Journalists of Prag News, an Assamese News Channel, slammed the shocking assault and arrest of Arnab and contended that "it was done with an ulterior motive".

"The way he (Arnab) was dragged by the Police is not acceptable. They had sent encounter specialist to arrest Arnab Goswami. Men armed with AK-47 rifles were sent to arrest him. Why are you sending such a huge force armed with AK-47 to arrest a journalist?" Prag News said.

"You may or may not resonate with what Arnab says, but the way government is abusing its powers is not acceptable," the journalists said while strongly demanding the release of Arnab.

Likewise, news organisation OTV of Odisha and North East Live also echoed similar sentiments against the high handedness of Mumbai Police and the entire witch hunt against Republic. The journalists slammed the way Mumbai Police raked up a closed case overnight without bringing it to the notice of the court and misused the state power to arrest Arnab.

While one journalist said, "Today it is happening with Republic, tomorrow it can happen with anyone, we cannot allow this to happen", while another journalist said, "Is this the way to behave with a journalist? Isn't it hooliganism?".

The journalists also urged other media organisations to leave aside differences and join Republic even though they may not agree to the journalism of Arnab Goswami.

READ | In TRP Case, OpIndia To Hand Over Witness Coercion Tapes To CBI On November 6 At 2 Pm

READ | News Live Team Slams 'witch-hunt', Terms Arnab Goswami’s Arrest A 'cowardly Act’

Arnab arrested

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami after which he was manhandled, dragged, shoved into the police van and was taken to Alibaug Police station. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case which had actually been closed in 2019 and then 'reopened' without the court's permission.

In a hearing that went on from Wednesday evening to near midnight, the Alibaug sessions court heard the matter and observed that Police reopened the closed case without the prior consent of the court. The Court also observed that there is no chain showing nexus between suicide and the role of the accused. The court refused to allow police custody of Arnab as sought by the Police and sent him to 14 days judicial custody. The Bombay High Court, which heard his bail plea of Arnab on Thursday, has now reserved its order for hearing on Friday at 3 PM.

After the arrest on November 4, widespread protests were held in different parts of the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bengaluru, against the indiscriminate arrest of Arnab Goswami. The number of protests has further increased on November 5, demanding the release of Arnab Goswami.

READ | Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Bombay HC To Hear Both Sides At 3 PM Tomorrow