Senthil Balaji's Late Night Arrest: A Timeline Of Events

Why you’re reading this: After a marathon 17-hour questioning, the Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering in the intervening night of June 13 and 14. The central agency arrived at the minister’s residence at about 8 am on the morning of June 13 and he was informed about the arrest post interrogation at approximately 1.30 am on June 14.

What ensued was an episode of high political drama. The minister, while he was taken by the ED officials in their car, started crying lying down in the car, as his supporters protested leading to commotion outside his residence.

3 things you need to know

The Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader was arrested by ED in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

In addition to the residence of Balaji, the ED also conducted searches at the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor.

Here’s a timeline of events:

June 13, 2023

8 am - ED arrives at minister's residence.

8.30 am - Minister returns home after his morning walk.

1 pm - ED officials reach secretariat to conduct searches at minister's chamber.

3.30 pm - DMK leaders arrive at minister's residence to talk to him.

4.30 pm - They are denied entry and sent back.

5 pm - MK Stalin issues statement.

7.30 pm - Opposition party leaders issue statements in support.

June 14, 2023

1.30 am - Minister is informed of the arrest.

1.45 am - Minister complains of chest pain.

2.00 am - Minister taken to Omandurar Government multi-speciality hospital by ED officials.

2.30 am - DMK leaders arrive at Omandurar hospital.

3.00 am - Doctors observe variation in ECG, BP etc and move Balaji to the ICU.

6 am - Other ministers arrive to meet him.

10 am - CM arrives.

10.40 am - Angiography done for Minister.

11 am - Minister's wife moves Madras HC.

12 noon - Medical bulletin released informing of a bypass surgery.

2.30 pm - Case hearing in Madras HC.

Why was Senthil Balaji arrested?

The central agency arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Balaji allegedly as a part of the money laundering investigation in the cash-for-jobs scam. The ED action began after the apex court gave the agency and the police a go-ahead to continue the probe in the case.

#WATCH "In 2016, when MK Stalin was the opposition leader, he went to Senthil Balaji's house and also said that Balaji is a corrupt person in this case. In 2018, after S Balaji joined DMK, CM is saying that he is innocent. In 2016, when I-T Dept raided TN Chief Secy's office, MK… pic.twitter.com/bXr81GSN7N — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Notably, after the arrest of the minister Tamil Nadu BJP chief Ananamalai alleged, "In 2016, when MK Stalin was the opposition leader, he went to Senthil Balaji's house and also said that Balaji is a corrupt person in this case. In 2018, after S Balaji joined DMK, CM is saying that he is innocent. In 2016, when I-T Dept raided TN Chief Secy's office, MK Stalin welcomed it. Now, CM says ED entering Secretariat is an affront on federalism is nonsensical."