'Sentiments Of Jain Community Will Be Respected': J'khand Minister Amid Pan-India Protests

On Sunday, the Jain community staged a pan-India protest against the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government's decision to turn a pilgrimage site into a tourist destination.

A large number of members from the Jain community came to the streets in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. A rally was conducted in the national capital which headed towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after Jharkhand's decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji, one of the foremost Jain pilgrimage centres in the country, into an ecotourism spot and also against the desecration of the holy site in Palitana, Gujarat.

'Sentiments of the Jain community will be respected': Jharkhand Minister

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Jharkhand finance minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon said, "The sentiments of the members of the Jain community will be respected. We will discuss this issue before coming to any decision regarding the pilgrimage site -- Shri Sammed Shikharji. We will discuss this within the government."

The Jharkhand minister further asserted that they took the decision for the benefit of the region but as it is hurting the sentiments of a particular community, they will discuss the matter again within the government.

"Personally, I think the government should understand the sentiments of the Jain community. A few members of the Jain community came to me two days ago, I assured them that the government will understand the issue," the minister further added.

Supporting the Jain community in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that protestors demanded strict action against the Gujarat government.

He said, "We are protesting against the vandalisation of the temple in Palitana and Jharkhand government's decision. The Gujarat government has taken action but we want strict action against them (who vandalised the temple). Today more than 5 lakh people are on the streets."