Last Updated:

Separated By States, United By Railways: A Unique Station Between Maharashtra & Gujarat

Navapur railway station is one of a kind in India, with one part of it located in Gujarat's Tapi district and the other part in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district

General News
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
Maharashtra

Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal


Some railway stations in India are famous for their beauty or the length of their platforms, while others are known for their unique characteristics. For example, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, is known for its Victorian Gothic architecture and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site or the Ghum railway station which is the highest railway station in India and the 14th highest in the world. 

One such unique station is-- Navapur railway station between Gujarat and Maharashtra. The station is one of a kind in India, with one part of it located in the Tapi district of Gujarat and the other part in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. It is also the only railway station that touches the border of these states together.

The unique station of Navapur

The story of how this station got divided between both states goes back to 1961. The railway station was built before the division of Mumbai Province into Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1, 1961. After the division, the station was left in between the two newly formed states, giving it a unique identity.

READ | Telangana to get state-of-the-art Railway Station at Secunderabad | Pictures Inside

The station which cut right through the Gujarat-Maharashtra border has one special bench. One-half of that bench lies in Gujarat and the other lies in Maharashtra. This bench is quite famous among people who visit the station as it offers the opportunity to capture a photo with one's feet and/or body in two different states. Also, a selfie point has been established at Navapur station, where people come from far and wide to click photos.

READ | Eastern Railway's revenue up 21.17% in FY'23, passenger revenue up by 53.61%

(Image credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

Another unique feature is the ticket window of the Navapur station falls in Maharashtra while the station master sits in Gujarat. In addition to this, announcements at this station are made in four different languages-- Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi and English. Information is also written in these languages, to make it easy for passengers to understand who comes from both states. 

READ | Western Railway launches app allowing customers to track live status of trains on Mumbai suburban network

Notably, the railway station spans a total length of 800 meters, with 300 meters in Maharashtra and 500 meters in Gujarat. Though separated by the states, Navapur is united by the Indian Railways.

READ | In pics: PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Secunderabad Railway Station after big overhaul

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | PM Modi to launch series of projects in aviation and railway sectors in Chennai
First Published:
COMMENT