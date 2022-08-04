Sepoy Sukhjinder Singh's Mortal Remains Reaches Jammu; Thousands Gathered To Pay Tribute

As the mortal remains of the Indian Army's Sepoy Sukhjinder Singh arrived at his native place in the RS Pura sector of the Jammu division of J&K, people from different parts of the Jammu region gathered on Thursday to pay their tribute to the braveheart who attained martyrdom while serving the country. Notably, Sepoy Sukhjinder Singh (20) of Suchetgarh in Jammu attained martyrdom when he fell into a deep gorge after being hit by a boulder while patrolling on foot from Nelang to Harshil valley.

The entire area around Singh's native place was crowded with the sea of people who have gathered to pay homage to the braveheart on Thursday. With teary eyes and heavy hearts, the crowd chanted "Bharat Mata KI Jai" and "Sukhjinder Singh Amar Rahe" along with national flags in their hands as they paid homage to their hero who died while serving the motherland.

#LIVE | Mortal remains of martyr Sepoy Sukhjinder Singh reaches his native village; thousands gather with tears in their eyes to salute the 20-year-old bravehearthttps://t.co/7OsP8Vzi0g pic.twitter.com/dnyWVGVs1X — Republic (@republic) August 4, 2022

Speaking to Republic, one of the locals said, "We have teary eyes today as our little brother who was very young attained martyrdom. A huge crowd has gathered to pay homage to him."

Earlier in the day, a bike rally was also organised in the border area of the RS Pura sector to pay the tribute to braveheart. People carried the tricolour and chanted the slogans of "Sukhjinder Singh Amar Rahe" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" during the bike rally. Notably, Singh who was posted in the 11th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was the third generation member who served the Indian army apart from his father and grandfather.

J&K L-G pays tribute to Sukhjinder Singh

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid his tributes to the Indian Army soldier Singh who was killed after being hit by a boulder rolling down a hill near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

taking to his Twitter, Manoj Sinha said, "I salute the bravery & sacrifice of our braveheart Army soldier Sukhjinder Singh from Suchetgarh who laid down his life in (the) line of duty in Uttarakhand. My thoughts are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. His selfless service to the nation will always be remembered."

I salute the bravery & sacrifice of our braveheart Army soldier Sukhjinder Singh from Suchetgarh who laid down his life in line of duty in Uttarakhand. My thoughts are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. His selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 3, 2022

Mourning the death of his young son, Paramjeet Singh said that Sukhjinder had joined the Army more than two years ago and this was his first posting, PTI reported.