'Serial Offender': BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over His Tirade Against India At Cambridge

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for attacking India on a global stage, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserted that the Congress leader is a 'politically immature and politically irrelevant entity'.

"Congress has been consigned to irrelevance in three states with a minority and tribal population but Rahul Gandhi continues making the same ramblings and rantings that have been rejected by courts and court of public opinion," Poonawalla said.

'Rahul Gandhi is a serial offender': Shehzad Poonawalla

Deepening his attack on the Wayanad MP, the BJP leader added, "Earlier when Supreme Court gave a verdict on the Pegasus snooping issue, Congress did not accept it. The courts of this country are free and independent, yet Congress leaders dismiss the verdicts given by the institutions of this country."

Poonawalla further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's hatred for one person has been transcending into hatred for the country. Terming the Wayanad MP 'a serial offender', Poonawalla asked, "Did he submit his phone if he claims to have Pegasus spyware? Did he go to the court, or agencies seeking investigation? Is he not aware of Supreme Court's verdict? Gandhi has been claiming that minorities are under attack, I want to know then why Congress is nowhere in Goa, or Meghalaya and Nagaland. These questions would not be answered by Rahul Gandhi." He further said that while Gandhi preaches about democracy, the Congress party has no internal democracy.

The entitled dynast is a serial offender - his hatred for one person transcends into hatred for the country time and again.



SC gives a verdict yet he peddles lies on it



Ironically his daadi imposed Emergency & he preaches about democracy ! What more can one say!! March 3, 2023

'Rahul Gandhi has been making fictitious statements': Amit Malviya's swipe at Congress MP

Informational and Technology Department head of the BJP, Amit Malviya also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and asked, "It is quite disappointing that on the day Congress loses in three state elections, Rahul Gandhi goes to foreign soil and makes fictitious statements. If he really believes that minority is treated unfairly in India, what he has to say for a state like Nagaland which has almost 85-90% Christian dominancy?"

Asserting that Gandhi has been making statements that have no truth, Malviya remarked that as the Congress continues to lose in elections, their party leader continues to make statements that are not rooted in reality. "Rahul Gandhi is making India look like a horrible place in Cambridge, the UK Foreign Secretary is in India at the same time for the 'G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting," he added.

"If he is claiming to have Pegasus spyware in his phone, he should have given his phone to the agency. Supreme Court had earlier ruled that there is no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware," Malviya stated.

While delivering a lecture at Cambridge University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre. The 52-year-old Wayanad MP alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of the Indian democracy. He also claimed that the Indian government used Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone.