Seropositivity Study By ICMR Shows Highest Antibodies In Madhya Pradesh, Lowest In Kerala

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday generated district-level data on seroprevalence to capture the extent of the spread of COVID-19 where it stated that Seropositivity is highest in Madhya Pradesh and lowest in Kerala. It is pertinent to note that this data was released by the Centre with advice to all States and Union Territories to conduct a seroprevalence survey in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for state-specific results. The findings of the current serosurvey also added that at least two-thirds of the population surveyed in 11 states have developed coronavirus antibodies. This survey result is from the study conducted between June 14 and July 6.

ICMR's state-wise seropositivity results

According to the study, Kerala has the lowest exposure to Sars-Cov-2, as serological studies on Wednesday showed that only 44% of the population have projected to be infected till early July compared to nearly 67% across the country as a whole.

Madhya Pradesh tops the list with 79 per cent seropositivity followed by:

Rajasthan with 76.2 per cent

Bihar with 75.9 per cent

Gujarat reported 75.3 per cent

Chhattisgarh with 74.6 per cent,

Uttarakhand with 73.1 per cent,

Uttar Pradesh with 71 per cent and

Andhra Pradesh with 70.2 per cent.

Karnataka with 69.8 per cent

Tamil Nadu with 69.2

Odisha with 68.1 per cent

Maharashtra 58 per cent.

Assam is 50.3 per cent

Kerala with 44 per cent

With Kerala accounting for the lowest exposure to Sars-Cov-2, it is worth mentioning that currently, the state contributes 50% of the national figures. Kerala is reporting more than 20,000 cases from the past several days. According to the latest data, the state recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301.

Centre's advice to conduct state-specific COVID-19 Sero-surveys

The Centre on Wednesday advised all States and Union Territories to conduct a seroprevalence survey in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to generate district-level data on seroprevalence which is essential in formulating localised public health response measures. This information was stated in a letter written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries of all States/UTs.