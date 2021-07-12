Serum Institute CEO To Collaborate With Trans Activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, on Monday, July 12 stepped forward to announce his support to the transgender community in India. Joining transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on Monday at a COVID-19 vaccination centre, the SII chief Adar Poonawalla said that he believed that healthcare is a human right. Adar Poonawalla took to his Twitter to share his view on the same.

I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights. I look forward to collaborate with @ImLaxmiNarayan in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in India. pic.twitter.com/spxi1XCZ78 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) July 12, 2021

Adar Poonawalla welcomes new health minister

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, on Thursday, July 8 congratulated Mansukh Mandaviya for becoming the new Health Minister. Poonawalla asserted that he is looking forward to work under the new leadership as the country 'navigates through this pandemic.' It is to be noted that Mandaviya visited the world's largest vaccine manufacturing plant at Pune on Friday, July 2 to review the production of vaccines. The Serum Institute had shared a photograph along with the new minister from the visit.

Taking the picture to his Twitter handle, Poonawalla had wrote, "As our new Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare India and Chemical & Fertilizers, we look forward to your leadership as we navigate through this pandemic. It was a pleasure interacting with you during your visit to @SerumInstIndia."

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the health ministry, India reported 37,154 new cases on Sunday, July 11. The country's recovery rate has risen to 97.22 per cent, making the authorities confident that the infection spread is in decline. The current active caseload in the county stands at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.

The government is continually warning against disregard to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Most recently, the centre warned the public of travelling in crowds to hill stations and tourist destinations, following pictures of people flocking together at such locations surfaced online. The health ministry is still working on containing the second wave, while a possible third wave is expected to hit the country by the next two months. The newly appointed Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday morning stressed that the public must follow vaccination and other government guidelines as ‘COVID-19 is not over yet’.

IMAGE: ANI