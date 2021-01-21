Serum Institute Fire: 5 Deaths Reported, CEO Adar Poonawalla Expresses Condolences

In a tragic development, it has been learnt that five lives have been lost whereas six individuals have been rescued in the fire that broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) Pune facility on Thursday noon. CEO Adar Poonawalla has affirmed that there has been some loss of life while Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol stated that 5 bodies have been recovered from the incident site. It has been speculated that deceased individuals were construction workers. Meanwhile, the SII CEO has expressed his deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday evening, Pune Mayor Mohol said, "Earlier, it was suspected that 4 people were inside. So we took them out. When the fire was in control we came to know that those 5 bodies were recovered by jawans of the fire brigade. Four men and one woman died in the incident. This building was under construction, hence, we speculate that they were construction workers".

We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

At around 2:30 PM, a thick plume of smoke could be seen emerging from the plant where the BCG vaccine is produced, which is in the newer built part of the SSI campus. Twelve fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot and 4 people were rescued, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had confirmed earlier in the day. One team of NDRF has also been deployed on the site. As per ANI, the site where the fire broke out is an under-construction building implying that the vaccine manufacturing plants are safe. It has been reported that the fire broke out at the newly-built BCG vaccine unit highlighting that there has been no damage to the Covishield plant.

I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated that the fire broke out due to welding sparks at the site. "The fire was caused by welding sparks at the construction site at the SII. The inflammable material at the site aggravated the fire," Tope said in a statement.

The fire has been doused completely. As per sources, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will visit the SII's Pune facility at nearly 7:30 pm today to take stock of the situation. The Serum Institute of India, whose CEO is Adar Poonawalla, is the manufacturer of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine which has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Covishield inoculation has begun across India while the vaccine is also being shipped to other countries.

