Serum Institute's 2nd Covid Vaccine Covovax Now In Trial; Poonawalla Hopeful For September

Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said that the Covovax vaccine, which is made in partnership with Novavax, is expected to be launched in September 2021. He informed that the vaccine has been tested against COVID-19 variants (African and UK) and has 89% efficacy. The trials of the vaccine have started in India, added Poonawalla.

Covovax trials finally begin in India: Adar Poonawala

Sharing the information on Twitter, Adar Poonawalla wrote, "Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!" READ | Govt places new purchase order with SII for 10 crore doses of Covishield vaccine

If approved, the vaccine will be the company's second, following the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being locally manufactured in India by Serum Institute.

UK trial confirms 96% efficacy of Covovax, says Novavax Chief

- 100% protection against severe disease

- Final analysis in U.K. trial confirms 96% efficacy against original strain of COVID-19

- Efficacy against variants confirmed in U.K. and South Africa — Novavax (@Novavax) March 11, 2021

In UK trials, US-based Novavax recorded a final efficacy of 96.4% against mild, moderate, and serious diseases caused by the original Coronavirus strain. On March 12, Novavax in its official tweet stated, "100% protection against severe disease, final analysis in UK trial confirms 96% efficacy against the original strain of COVID-19 and efficacy against variants confirmed in the UK and South Africa."

The trial data fact sheet of Novavax noted that the vaccine has given "100% protection against severe disease, including all hospitalization and death." "96.4% efficacy against original COVID-19, 86.3% efficacy against a predominant variant (post-hoc)" from the United Kingdom. Also, "55.4% efficacy against predominant B.1.351 escape variant (South Africa variant" in HIV-negative participants."

In the trials, more than 15,000 people aged 18 to 84 were enrolled, out of the total, 27% were over the age of 65. The first trial of PCR-confirmed symptomatic (mild, moderate, or severe) COVID-19 with initiation at least 7 days after the second study vaccination in serologically negative (to SARS-CoV-2) adult participants at baseline was the primary endpoint of the UK Phase 3 clinical trial.

(Picture Credit: Shutterstock)