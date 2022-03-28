Services partly impacted as some bank unions went on strike

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Banking services were impacted partially on Monday as a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the two-day nationwide general strike called by central trade unions.

The strike will continue on Tuesday.

Transactions at many public sector banks were impacted as employees did not report for duty. Besides, there were delays in cheque clearances and government treasury operations were also affected by the strike.

However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new-generation private sector banks and foreign banks.

Even operations of the country's largest lender State Bank of India were by and large normal, according to the reports from various regions.

Most of SBI employees and officers are not affiliated to unions that have given a call for the protest.

The impact of the strike is prominent in eastern India as many branches of public sector banks were closed, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam claimed.

In the other regions, branches are open as officers are present but services have been impacted due to many employees participating in the strike, he said.

Clearing operations were also affected because branches could not send the cheques for clearance, he claimed.

Bank unions are protesting against the government move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in Budget for 2021-22. They are also demanding an increase in interest rate on deposits and reduction in service charges.

Besides AIBEA, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) are also part of the two-day strike call given by the joint forum of central trade unions and various sectoral independent trade unions to protest against government's anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies.

All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others are demanding scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form.

Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), had informed their customers about the proposed strike and likely impact on the services in advance. PTI DP MR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)