Services Resume Between Shaheen Bagh-Botanical Garden Metro Stations: DMRC

The services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden metro stations on the Magenta Line, which were disrupted on Sunday afternoon due to "security reasons", have resumed after almost an hour of disruption," the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters. "Magenta Line Update. Services are not available from Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted around 2:50 pm.

Later, the DMRC tweeted that normal services have resumed.

According to Delhi Police, a drone used by a pharmaceutical company fell on the metro track in Jasola Vihar.

The drone was carrying blood samples, a senior police officer said, adding that there was no security threat.

The pharmaceutical company has a valid licence and no legal action has been initiated in the matter, said the officer. PTI KND AMP KVK KVK

