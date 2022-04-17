Serving, Retired Officers Likely Considered For CDS Post, Announcement Next Week: Sources

In a key development, the centre is likely to consider both serving and retired military officers for the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff, sources informed news agency ANI. According to the report, the panel of officers, which will be considered for the appointment, is likely to include both serving and retired officers. An announcement of the next Army chief is anticipated in the coming week, as a decision has already been taken, sources claimed.

The CDS post, which has been lying vacant following the unfortunate demise of General Bipin Rawat, was seen as one of the biggest reforms in the higher military structure of India. The position is the single point of contact for the government for giving military advice and harbour a score of crucial responsibilities from presiding over the planned integrated theatre command, which includes all fighting formations, to heading the Integrated Defence Staff, presently being headed by a three-star officer from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The CDS was appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs which functions at present under an Additional Secretary-rank Lieutenant General. As the seniormost bureaucrat in the defence ministry, the Chief of Defence Staff is also in charge of the Make in India in defence programme and has been given the mandate of promoting and ensuring the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme in the defence sector.

India loses CDS Rawat in IAF helicopter crash

On December 8, India lost its first Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others in a tragic chopper crash. CDS Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu to address the student officers along with other Army personnel when the tragedy unfolded.

The subsequent day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament and informed that the Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 PM, minutes before its scheduled landing. In a span of a few minutes, the Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk.

Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash. On December 9, he was transferred from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital, however, days later, he also succumbed to his burn injuries.

Over the next few weeks, a Tri-Services Court of Inquiry analyzed the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder and questioned all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident. Ruling out mechanical failure, sabotage, or negligence as a cause of the accident, the IAF noted that the ill-fated crash was a result of the chopper's entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley.

