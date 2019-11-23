At 21, Set To Be India's Youngest Judge, Mayank Pratap Singh Never Used Facebook

Mayank Pratap Singh who is set to be the youngest judge of the country has created history by cracking the Rajasthan Judiciary Services Examination in his very first attempt at the age of 21. He achieved this feat all on his own without any coaching classes. The landmark achiever has never used Facebook in his entire life and also deactivated other social media accounts during exams. He used the internet only for tracking legal updates and important High Court or Supreme Court judgments.

Over 12 hours of study

Singh attempted and topped the judiciary service exam after completing his LLB of five years in April 2019 from Rajasthan university. He has stated that he studied regularly for 6 to 8 hours and also extended to over 12 hours.

"I was always drawn towards the judicial services going by the importance and respect reserved for the judges in the society. I took admission in 2014 in the five-year LLB course from the Rajasthan University, which ended this year," Singh said.

"I am elated with my success and I thank my family, teachers and all well-wishers for their contribution which helped me crack the exam in the first attempt," he added.

Earlier, the age requirement for appearing in the judicial services exam was 23 years, which had been reduced to 21 years by the Rajasthan High Court in 2019. Singh is of the opinion that the move of reducing the age limit to 21 would help fill vacancies.

"I could appear in the exam only because the minimum age was reduced. Had it not been so then I would not have been eligible. I think it will benefit me because now I will get more time to learn and do more work and serve more people in my career because I joined at such a young age," he opined.

(With inputs from agencies)

