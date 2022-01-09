Set up panel on demand for holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniv: J-K Lt Guv

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday issued directions for constitution of a committee to look into the demand for declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler.

The directions were passed by Sinha during an interaction with a delegation of Yuva Rajpat Sabha, which called on him at the Raj Bhawan here and raised their long-pending demand, an official spokesman said.

Besides the Yuva Rajput Sabha, various other organisations including traders and lawyers have been demanding the government to declare September 23 as a state holiday to mark Mahraja Hari Singh's birth anniversary.

"The Lt Governor gave patient hearing to the delegation and immediately issued directions for constitution of a committee at the government level, over the issue," the spokesman said.

He said representatives of the Yuva Rajput Sabha expressed their gratitude and honoured the Lt Governor by tying a traditional Dogra turban, which is a symbol of cultural ethos of the region, as a mark of their respect, the spokesman said.

The delegation of Yuva Rajput Sabha included its president Rajan Singh Happy, senior vice presidents Mukesh Singh and Mandeep Singh and member Balbir Singh.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer were also present in the meeting, the spokesman said.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha had recently threatened a mass agitation in Jammu to press the government to announce a state holiday on the birth anniversary of the Maharaja. PTI TAS CK

