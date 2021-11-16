Set Up Regulatory Framework To Control Air Pollution At Generation Source: ICMR & Lancet

The ICMR, National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NIIRNCD) along with Lancet published a report on Monday underlining the urgent need to set up regulatory frameworks to control air pollution at the source of its generation. The report said that air pollution has been a major determinant for negative health outcomes in India.

The report stated that the combustion of coal, largely in power plants followed by factories and household settings have resulted in a surge of premature mortality. "Therefore, India needs to urgently wean away from coal as its main source of energy and needs to invest more on renewable, cleaner and sustainable sources such as solar, wind or hydro energy," the report said.

ICMR partnered with the Lancet countdown on health and climate change to put forward the policy brief for India 2021. This report highlights how climate change affects health & the need for a timely & robust response for addressing the same. (1/3)@LancetCountdown #COP26 pic.twitter.com/yaNFIwgOp5 — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) November 15, 2021

To reduce Greenhouse gas (GHS), the report said that India needs to decamp from traditional animal husbandry practices since 46% of the agricultural emissions in India are contributed by goats, sheep and cattle.

"India has shown great progress in achieving the implementation of the national health emergency framework under core capacity eight of International Health regulations. However, India still needs to further invest in the preparedness of infrastructure, human resources and relevant health systems capacities such as testing and surveillance system," the report added.

SC asks Centre to conduct emergency meeting with NCR states on air pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the centre to call for an emergency meeting on Tuesday with Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and sought an action plan to cut air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

A bench headed by CJI NV Ramana said that major culprits of air pollution in Delhi are construction activities, vehicular transportation, power plants and industries apart from stubble burning in some areas. It stated that the hue and cry over stubble burning is over factual basis, as according to the Central government it is responsible for less than 10% of the national capital's air pollution.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that stubble burning is not the major polluter at present in Delhi and northern states. "Dust is a major cause of pollution now and dust control measures are taken at the construction site," he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP said that it is ready to impose a lockdown to control the local emissions.

Image: Twitter/@ICMRDelhi/PTI