Setback For Anil Deshmukh As SC Rejects MVA Govt's Plea To Transfer Probe From CBI To SIT

In another setback for NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the Maharashtra government's plea seeking the transfer of his corruption probe from CBI. The state government had moved the SC challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court in December 2021 which dismissed its petition seeking a court-monitored investigation by a Special Investigation Team. The plea cast aspersions over the impartiality of the CBI probe citing that IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal is heading the central agency.

Mentioning that Jaiswal was a part of the Police Establishment Board that decides on the transfers and postings of police officers when Anil Deshmukh was the Home Minister, the MVA government stated that he might be a witness in the case. However, a bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh affirmed, "No No, We will not touch this matter". A day earlier, the CBI obtained a production warrant from a local court for taking Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed cop Sachin Waze into custody.

Anil Deshmukh's legal woes

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification.

On June 26, it arrested Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day. So far, the special PMLA court in Mumbai has refused to grant him relief and as a result, Deshmukh continues to languish in the Arthur Road Jail.