'Setback For My Client': Mehul Choksi's Lawyer On Bail Order; Impleadments By CBI, MEA

After Mehul Choksi was denied bail by the Dominica High Court, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal spoke to Republic TV where he called the development a 'setback' for both the fugitive diamond and Indian authorities. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal however, opined that even though the order was yet to be released, Mehul Choksi will able to get bail if certain doubts of the Dominican authorities are addressed.

"It is a setback for my client and Indian efforts. He will have to remain in prison and the court wants him to face trial. The concern of the court is that Mehul Choksi has no roots in Domnica so why would he stay there. We have been granted liberty to apply for bail. The court has also not ruled on his Indian citizenship and whether he has come voluntarily or involuntarily. Once I am able to address these concerns, my client will get bail," he said.

'Impleadment application meaningless': Choksi's lawyer

Earlier today in a significant development, India filed impleadment applications in Dominica Court by the CBI and MEA. Reacting to the development, Aggarwal claimed that the applications stood no ground and were 'meaningless' in the court of law. As per sources, the CBI has focused on the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case while the Ministry of External Affairs has raised the argument of Mehul Choksi's citizenship status.

"You can not file an impleadment application, what they have filed is an affidavit and it is meaningless. It is just a third-party or interloper application. The court is not going to pay any attention to it," his lawyer stated.

Bail denied to Mehul Choksi

After the Dominica Magistrate Court, in another setback for Mehul Choksi, the Dominica high Court on Saturday also denied him bail stating that he was a 'flight risk.' According to the HC, Mehul Choksi has no ties to Dominica and hence the court could not impose any conditions which will assure it that he wouldn't abscond. The Dominica High Court also pointed out how Choksi proposed that he will stay with his brother in the hotel, but that is not a 'fixed address.' Owing to the lack of any strong surety before the court, the Court denied him bail.