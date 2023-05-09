Setback For Nitish Kumar, High Court Stalls Bihar Government's Caste-based Census

In a major setback to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Patna High Court on May 9 rejected the demand of the state government for an early hearing in the case wherein the court had stayed the caste census carried out in Bihar under the auspices of the state authorities. The state government had filed an application for an early hearing in the case before the HC. Accordingly, the case will be heard as pre-scheduled on July 3.

The Patna HC on May 4 had put an interim stay on the caste-based census in Bihar citing it as a prerogative of the parliament. The court also observed the caste survey is being done to benefit political parties.

What did the Patna HC say?

The Patna HC bench led by Chief Justice K. Vinod Chandran adjudicating on the pleas before it for preponing the case stated there is no urgency in the matter and that the pleas will be heard as decided earlier on July 3. The HC on May 4 discontinued the caste-based survey conducted by the Bihar state government and said the state doesn’t have the right to do the caste-based survey. The court stated the survey amounts to doing a census which doesn’t come under the state’s prerogative.

"Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the State has no power to carry out a caste-based survey, in the manner in which it is fashioned now, which would amount to a census, thus impinging upon the legislative power of the Union Parliament", the Court said.

The court said that the government's intention of sharing data with the leaders of different political parties of the State Assembly - ruling and the opposition - is a matter of great concern. "There definitely arises the larger question of the right to privacy, which the Hon’ble Supreme Court has held to be a facet of the right to life," it said.

Advocate General PK Shahi representing the Bihar state government said that the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve social justice.

