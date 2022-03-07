Seven active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, Mar 7 (PTI) Seven COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,024 as no fresh infection was reported. The death toll stood at 129.

A total of 9,888 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.02 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.03 lakh people, it added. PTI COR ACD ACD

