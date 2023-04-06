Last Updated:

Seven Arrested For Allegedly Killing A Barking Deer In Odisha's Similipal National Park

At least seven people were arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer in Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbanj district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Odisha

7 arrested for killing a barking deer in Odisha's Similipal National Park (Image: Unsplash )


At least seven people were arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer in Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbanj district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

Additional Conservator of Forest of Similipal Tiger Project, Falguni Behera, said the barking deer's carcass and weapons were seized from their possession.

A patrolling party of forest personnel arrested the poachers and found the carcass in a well in Goili village on Wednesday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT