Seven Arrested For Allegedly Killing A Barking Deer In Odisha's Similipal National Park

7 arrested for killing a barking deer in Odisha's Similipal National Park (Image: Unsplash )
At least seven people were arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer in Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbanj district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.
Additional Conservator of Forest of Similipal Tiger Project, Falguni Behera, said the barking deer's carcass and weapons were seized from their possession.
A patrolling party of forest personnel arrested the poachers and found the carcass in a well in Goili village on Wednesday.
