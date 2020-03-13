Seven Coronavirus Suspects Go Missing In Punjab; Government Presses Panic Button

The Punjab government has pressed the panic button after seven people with the symptoms of Coronavirus went missing after they arrived in India from foreign countries, and several police teams have been constituted to trace them and send them to designated medical facilities.

Seven people who had arrived in India from various Coronavirus affected countries after their arrival in India have gone missing against the advice of the medical practitioners who wanted them to visit the nearest quarantine facility for tests and treatment.

All the seven have been identified as the residents of the Ludhiana district of Punjab after their stay in various Coronavirus-infected countries.

The deputy commissioner of Ludhiana has written to the police commissioner of the city urging him to trace the people and immediately rush them to the medical facility.

“It is written to you that Civil Surgeon Ludhiana has sent a list according to which highlighted people have visited effected countries and returned back but there is no information about these persons”, the letter read. It further read, “You are requested to search for them and advise them to report to nearest hospital. Information to be sent to us if they are found”.

The deputy commissioner Ludhiana has also called an emergency meeting to deal with the situation arising due to these seven people going missing. The seven have been identified as Pawar Amrit Singh, Chopra Balraj, Gagandeep Kour, Jaspreet Kaur, Kumar Suresh, Pawha Damanjot Singh, Sandeep Kour. Sources in the Punjab government say that the number of such people who went missing after returning to India from the Coronavirus affected countries could be much higher.

“These people must understand that they are not only putting the life of their family members at risk but also putting the life of the entire state and the entire nation at risk, these people should immediately return and go and get themselves screened”, a senior official of the Punjab government said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also increased its efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh himself is monitoring the situations arising due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

