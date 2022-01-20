Seven Covid deaths in HP, 2,368 new cases

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Seven people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 3,899, while the state recorded 2,368 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,54,410, a health official said.

Seven men between the age group of 56 to 88 succumbed to the virus on Thursday, he said, adding that three deaths were reported from Kangra, two from Shimla and one each from Una and Mandi districts.

Nine of total 12 districts in the state reported 110 to 402 new cases.

A maximum of 402 fresh cases were found in Sirmaur, followed by 371 in Kangra, 329 in Mandi, 229 in Shimla, , 227 in Hamirpur, 137 in Kullu, 131 in Una, 110 in Bilaspur, 64 in Chamba, 20 in Kinnaur, and 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 15,618 from 14,918 on Wednesday, the official said.

Besides, 1,661 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,34,850, he said. PTI DJI CK

