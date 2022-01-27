Seven Deaths, 1,820 Fresh Virus Cases In Himachal Pradesh

Seven people succumbed to covid in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 3,951, while the state recorded 1,820 fresh cases, which took its infection tally to 2,65,734, a health official said.

The dead included three women.

Four deaths were reported from Solan, two in Mandi and one in Hamirpur, the official added.

The highest 336 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 285 in Mandi, 229 in Shimla, 198 in Hamirpur, 191 in Sirmaur, 145 in Solan, 128 in Una, 127 in Bilaspur, 83 in Kullu, 50 in Chamba, 46 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 10,336, the official said. Besides, 2,618 more patients recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stood at 2,51,423, he said.

