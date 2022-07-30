Seven Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,427 on Saturday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, three less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Four new patients have travel history, while three fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 42 active cases, while 10,256 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.63 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.47 lakh people. PTI COR ACD ACD

