Seven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh

Leh, March 7 (PTI) Ladakh reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 28,119, while the active cases declined to 119, officials said on Monday.

The fresh cases were reported from Leh district, they said The union territory has so far recorded 228 Covid-related deaths with 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

As many as 11 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh. With these, the total number of cured patients is 27,772, they said. A total of 611 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 119 including 117 from Leh and two from Kargil. PTI AB DV DV

