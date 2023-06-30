Seven Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

Seven people died and one was injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck here, a senior police official said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night near the Pahadiya Dai temple on Kamasin Road when the family of a man, who had suffered an electric shock, was taking him to the hospital, said Rakesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Baberu.

While five occupants of the SUV died on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries in hospital. One person was injured, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shakeel (25), Mushahid (24), Mohammad Kaif (18), Shayrabano (37), Kallu (13), Jahil (25) and Raj Khengar (28), all residents of Tilousa village, he added.

Prima facie, the SUV driver was driving at a speed of around 120 to 130 kmph to take Kallu, who had suffered an electric shock, to the Primary Health Centre in Baberu when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a truck parked on the roadside from behind, the DSP said.

The spot where the accident took place is a no-entry area and heavy vehicles were stuck there, he said.

"The entire incident is being investigated," he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a search is on for the truck driver, Singh said.