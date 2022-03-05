Seven more Assam students evacuated from Ukraine

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Seven more Assam students have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, taking the total number of evacuees from the state to 90, officials said here on Saturday.

The students arrived in New Delhi in different batches, and were received by Assam government officials.

Two students arrived late on Friday and five others reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi in two separate flights on Saturday.

Eighty-eight of the 90 evacuated students landed at IGI airport, and the rest in Mumbai.

The students have been accommodated in Assam House and Assam Bhavan in New Delhi, where they will stay till arrangements are made for their onward journey to the state.

The highest number of returnees at 35 are from Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, followed by eight from Kamrup and five from Dibrugarh.

The state government has a list of 212 people from Assam stranded in Ukraine, with the highest of 88 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 17 in Morigaon and 10 in Kamrup. The list comprises stranded people whose information the state government has received. The number may change. PTI DG ACD ACD

